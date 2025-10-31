AlphaQuest LLC Buys 30,300 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 267.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 2,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In related news, CFO Matthew Cagwin bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Mcgranahan bought 176,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,752,431.25. This represents a 23.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.55.

Western Union Trading Down 1.2%

Western Union stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

