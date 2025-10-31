AlphaQuest LLC Buys 8,267 Shares of Merchants Bancorp $MBIN

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 278.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBIN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, CAO Darin L. Thomas acquired 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $99,617.63. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,847.50. This trade represents a -303.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $31.27 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.73%.The company had revenue of $171.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

