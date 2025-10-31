AlphaQuest LLC Buys Shares of 2,444 Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,275. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $145.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $199.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business had revenue of $271.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

