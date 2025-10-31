AlphaQuest LLC Invests $368,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $230.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

