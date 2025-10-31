AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Holdings in Centerspace $CSR

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Centerspace by 2.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 2.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Centerspace by 7.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,398 shares in the company, valued at $777,492. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhairav Patel purchased 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,733 shares in the company, valued at $201,582. The trade was a 15.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.89 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -171.11%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

