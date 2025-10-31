AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 337.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 130.3% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $69.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.55.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $214,076.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,440.43. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,315. This represents a 40.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 249,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,467,670 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

