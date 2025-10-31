AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stake in PVH Corp. $PVH

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in PVH by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PVH by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $113.47. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

