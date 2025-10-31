AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 100,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.34, for a total value of $4,953,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,955.54. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.54, for a total transaction of $1,662,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,020.20. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 364,435 shares of company stock valued at $151,067,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $453.53 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.86. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

