AlphaQuest LLC Sells 11,448 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 819.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on THG. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price target on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.17 and a 12 month high of $186.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.68. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.30. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 9.71%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.