AlphaQuest LLC Sells 15,416 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $930,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,532,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $7,275,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $508.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.01%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

