AlphaQuest LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. $SVV

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 91.5% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 370,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 671.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,107 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 79.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 34,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $447,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 215,226 shares of company stock worth $2,727,401 in the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

NYSE SVV opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Savers Value Village from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.