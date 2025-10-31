AlphaQuest LLC Sells 2,526 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 98.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,435,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 116.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. Range Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.