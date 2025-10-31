AlphaQuest LLC Sells 26,593 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,593 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 18.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 93,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $39,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 127,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Southern by 46.2% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.66.

Southern Trading Up 1.7%

SO opened at $95.11 on Friday. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.30 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.540 EPS. Analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

