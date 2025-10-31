AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 200,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% during the first quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of APLE opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $384.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.37 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 705,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,677.76. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

