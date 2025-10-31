Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.54.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

