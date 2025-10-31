Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 61,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 75,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 205,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.54.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

