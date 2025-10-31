Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $222.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.54.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

