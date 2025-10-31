Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Allen Wealth Management LLC

Allen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.54.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $222.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

