Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.54.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.2%

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.19 and a 200-day moving average of $215.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

