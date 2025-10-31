Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $222.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

