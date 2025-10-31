Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.