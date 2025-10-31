Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.54.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

