Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.19 and a 200-day moving average of $215.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,354,761.34. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

