AMC Networks (AMCX) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $549.2650 million for the quarter. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $600.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC Networks Stock Down 2.8%

AMC Networks stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.38.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 133.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

