American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $1.5226 billion for the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXL stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $758.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 403,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,522 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 973,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 491,820 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $3,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

