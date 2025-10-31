American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Electric Power traded as high as $122.75 and last traded at $122.1480, with a volume of 1331038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.11.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.44.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

