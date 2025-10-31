ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $211.9170 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANIP opened at $91.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew J. Leonard sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $229,087.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,015.68. This represents a 26.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $692,302.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,340.40. This represents a 24.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 413,830 shares of company stock worth $36,505,378 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 45,613 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 76,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

