Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.32.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

