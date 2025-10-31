ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $610.0301, but opened at $647.74. ASM International shares last traded at $651.0750, with a volume of 1,205 shares.

Get ASM International alerts:

The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $932.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 24.50%. ASM International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ASM International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.00.

ASM International Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $572.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.08. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.95.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.