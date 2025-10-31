Asset Management Advisors LLC Takes $5.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.32.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.49 and a 200 day moving average of $198.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.