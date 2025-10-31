Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,613 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 456.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,449 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $34,769,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 38,431.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 489,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 488,083 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 491.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after purchasing an additional 467,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,821,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.13. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $107.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Susquehanna upped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROKU

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 112,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $11,860,905.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,000. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 353,331 shares of company stock worth $35,140,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.