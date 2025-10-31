Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

