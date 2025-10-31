Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2%

JPM opened at $309.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $850.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

