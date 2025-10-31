Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 11.3%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $666.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $740.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $695.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

