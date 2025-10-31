Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $415.0230 million for the quarter. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.23%. The firm had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATMU opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.15. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on ATMU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

