Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.08, but opened at $12.42. Avantor shares last traded at $12.3950, with a volume of 5,541,375 shares traded.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Avantor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Avantor by 17.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 117,433,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,952,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,887,000 after purchasing an additional 983,172 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 1.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,969,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,321,000 after purchasing an additional 608,806 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Avantor by 89.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avantor by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,933,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,449 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

