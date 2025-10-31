Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $666.47 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.92.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total transaction of $390,807.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,900,268. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

