Avnet, Inc. $AVT Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,880,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 378,440 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 44.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,055,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 327,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $9,703,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 96.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 369,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 329.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 179,197 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $49.33.

Avnet Stock Down 0.9%

AVT opened at $48.22 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Avnet had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

