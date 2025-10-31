B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of AMKR FY2025 Earnings

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amkor Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMKR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.82.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,927.26. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $902,200. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 303,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 32.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.