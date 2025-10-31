B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of AMKR FY2025 Earnings

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amkor Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology
Amkor Technology Trading Down 2.4%
Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.82.
Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.
Insider Activity
In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,927.26. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $902,200. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 303,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 32.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.
About Amkor Technology
Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amkor Technology
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.