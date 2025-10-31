Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $907.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.95 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 47.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,732,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,987.92. This represents a 63.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $72,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.