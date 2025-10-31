Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 208 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 122.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 379,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 41,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 201.7% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 785,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $124,134,000 after purchasing an additional 525,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $202.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $158.70. The company has a market cap of $4.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,676,577 shares of company stock valued at $657,716,375. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, President Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.38.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

