Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 33.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 17,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 25.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 349,437 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $173,813,000 after buying an additional 71,920 shares during the period. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $525.76 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.93.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.67.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

