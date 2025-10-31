Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $666.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $740.41 and a 200-day moving average of $695.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 30.89%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

