Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

