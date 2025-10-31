Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 11974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 million. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BBNX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 target price on Beta Bionics in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Beta Bionics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beta Bionics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Insider Activity at Beta Bionics

In related news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 15,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $311,773.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,041 shares in the company, valued at $914,291.16. The trade was a 25.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hopman sold 16,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $268,384.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $566,932.52. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,901 shares of company stock worth $1,314,543.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beta Bionics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,244,000.

Beta Bionics Stock Down 0.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

