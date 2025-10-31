BETA Technologies (BETA) to Raise $750 million in IPO

BETA Technologies (BETA) expects to raise $750 million in an IPO on Tuesday, November 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 25,000,000 shares at $27.00-$33.00 per share.

In the last year, BETA Technologies generated $23.07 million in revenue and had a net loss of $310.20 million. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Jefferies, TPG Capital BD, LLC, Citigroup, Cantor, BTIG and Needham & Co. served as the underwriters for the IPO.

BETA Technologies provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) We are an electric plane manufacturer. We develop electric aircraft, their critical systems and components (such as motors and batteries) and GSE to charge them. We believe this enables our customers to complete all-electric cargo and logistics, medical transport and passenger missions at lower operating costs. We are redefining the aerospace industry. We have developed an electric aircraft platform and propulsion systems that are positioned to transform the aviation industry forward into a new phase of growth. We design, manufacture and sell high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, charging systems and components. Further, we have invested in the underlying infrastructure of this breakthrough technology, which is critical to bringing electric aviation to life. We believe we have developed a differentiated presence in North America and are well positioned to expand globally. We believe our ALIA CTOL electric aircraft is at the forefront of the electric aviation industry. The ALIA CTOL has successfully flown thousands of flights, nearly 83,000 nautical miles, including operations in North America and Europe. This includes the worldâ€™s first, all-electric passenger flights into John F. Kennedy International Airport, which utilized approximately $7.00 in flight fuel costs, demonstrating electric aircraftâ€™s integration into congested national airspace and approximately 95% in fuel cost savings when compared to a combustion aircraft based on internal estimates. Our ALIA CTOL also made its debut at the Paris Air Show in June 2025 opening the show with an aerial ballet demonstrating the performance and agility of our electric aircraft. Further, our aircraft has been used by the U.S. Military in training missions and flown by the FAA, providing us with valuable data with respect to our aircraft and our certification strategy. We have also completed successful missions with the U.S. Military and cargo and logistics and medical partners and customers such as UPS and United Therapeutics Corporation (â€śUnited Therapeuticsâ€ť). Our Products ALIA CTOL (CX300)Â â€“ Designed forÂ all-weatherÂ deployment and reliability, our CTOL aircraft transportsÂ six people or 200 cubic feet of cargo plus two crew members on missions of up to approximatelyÂ 215 nautical miles. This aircraft is intended to leverage existing airport infrastructure and fly in accordance with existing proceduresÂ to enable rapid adoption. We are targeting FAA Part 23 certification at the end of 2026 or early 2027. Our Backlog for the CTOL consists of 331 units, of which 131 units are for Firm Orders and 200 units are for Options. Examples of key CTOL launch customers include Air New Zealand and United Therapeutics, highlighting the versatility of the aircraft. We have not yet delivered any certified aircraft, and therefore, no associated revenue has been recognized. ALIA VTOL (A250) â€“Â The ALIA VTOL (A250) is a vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, allowing it to operate from locations with or without runway access. We believe our simple and efficient design differentiates us from others in the industry â€“ enabling a clear path to certification, lower operating costs, high reliability and class-leading range and payload. Our Backlog for the ALIA VTOL consists of 560 units, of which 158 units are for Firm Orders and 402 units are for Options, with a goal of achieving type certification (â€śType Certificationâ€ť) towards the end of 2027 or early 2028. Our order book highlights the broad capabilities of our aircraft across: cargo and logistics, including orders from UPS and Bristow; medical operations, including orders from Metro Aviation and New Zealand Air Ambulance; and passenger operations, including orders from FlyNYON. We have not yet delivered any certified aircraft, and therefore, no associated revenue has been recognized. ALIA Defense VTOL (MV250) â€“Â The MV250 is the military variant of our VTOL aircraft and draws heavily from the ALIA platform. The capability specifications from our cargo and logistics customers stack up closely with specifications from the U.S. Military for their next generation aircraft, including capabilities such as long range, low heat/noise signature operations and the potential to operate autonomously.Â The specifications from these customers, which we expect to be able to deliver, are for a vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that can carry up to one ton (approximately 2,000 pounds) 250 nautical miles, which is priced betweenÂ $5-10Â million,Â and has operating cost benefits over existing aircraft models. We expect multiple military branches to use ALIA defense VTOLs in their operations. We remain a candidate for the USMCâ€™s Aerial Logistic Connector program which seeks to fill the large size class contested logistics. Additionally, the Army established the Contested LogisticsÂ Cross-FunctionalÂ Team under Army Futures Command to generate requirements that will drive future programs of record. Larger AircraftÂ â€“ We are in the development phase of a larger aircraft initially designed to carry up to 19 passengers. We are able to move rapidly by leveraging our existing technologies and experience from existing aircraft. We believe this product will further expand our market share by creating new opportunities for operators to realize the benefits of electric aviation in large aircraft. The timeline for obtaining civil certification of the larger commercial airplane has yet to be determined. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2025. (Note: BETA Technologies disclosed the terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing on Oct. 15, 2025: 25 million shares at a price range of $27.00 to $33.00 to raise $750 million, if priced at the $30.00 mid-point of the range. Background: BETA Technologies filed its S-1 on Sept. 29, 2025, without disclosing the terms for its IPO. Estimated IPO proceeds are about $100 million, a placeholder figure.) “.

BETA Technologies was founded in 2018 and has 902 employees. The company is located at 1150 Airport Drive South Burlington, Vermont 05403 and can be reached via phone at (802) 281-3623 or on the web at http://www.beta.team/.

