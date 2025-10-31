Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,806,000 after purchasing an additional 593,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,481,000 after purchasing an additional 727,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,962,389,000 after acquiring an additional 104,859 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average is $198.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $291.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

