BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $19,707,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $265,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $73.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

