Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 218,564 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,599,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 218,564 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $884,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.70. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,676,577 shares of company stock worth $657,716,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

