Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $129.86 and last traded at $128.2570, with a volume of 899245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.28.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $2,026,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,378,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,996,817.57. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $28,464.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 231,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,506,629.40. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 301,193 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $57,821,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,720,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $22,609,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $21,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,206.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 212.09 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

